The Department of Neurology at the University of California, Irvine anticipates an opening for an Assistant Project Scientist in the Translational Laboratory and Biorepository . This position requires solid background in experimental design and fluency in the use of technology germane to investigations of exosomes, including but not limited to, in vitro and in vivo methods for investigating extracellular vesicles, nanoparticle analysis, fluorescent sorting methods, immunoprecipitation, ultracentrifugation, and electron microscopy.

