Project Scientist
The Department of Neurology at the University of California, Irvine anticipates an opening for an Assistant Project Scientist in the Translational Laboratory and Biorepository . This position requires solid background in experimental design and fluency in the use of technology germane to investigations of exosomes, including but not limited to, in vitro and in vivo methods for investigating extracellular vesicles, nanoparticle analysis, fluorescent sorting methods, immunoprecipitation, ultracentrifugation, and electron microscopy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Gangsterboogie
|640
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC