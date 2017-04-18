On the trail of the Golden State Killer

13 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Orange County D.A. Investigator Erika Hutchcraft takes CBS News' Tracy Smith to one of the neighborhoods where the Golden State Killer struck, around murder victim Janelle Cruz's house in Irvine, Calif., to retrace how he planned and carried out his attacks.

