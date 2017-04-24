Now You Can Reserve A Table At Taco Bell's Test Kitchen

On May 19, 32 lucky Taco Bell fans will get to eat at the company's test kitchen located in Irvine, California - the place where exquisite dishes like Doritos Locos Tacos to the Naked Chicken Chalupa were born. The dinner will consist of new menu items inspired and plated by Taco Bell's top creators and chefs, according to a press release .

