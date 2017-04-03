New Study Shows MDxHealth's SelectMDx Test is Cost-Effective for Biopsy Selection
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, April 10, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced BJU International published a study demonstrating that its SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer test can reduce overdiagnosis and overtreatment of men at risk of prostate cancer versus PSA testing alone, leading to a reduction in total cost per patient and a quality of life improvement.1 PSA testing is the current standard of care to determine if a patient should be selected for a prostate biopsy. However, since the test has a low-specificity for prostate cancer, it can lead to a considerable number of unnecessary, invasive procedures some of which find clinically insignificant tumors.
