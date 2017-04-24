Neurobiologists use skin stem cells to generate new microglia
Using human skin cells, University of California, Irvine neurobiologists and their colleagues have created a method to generate one of the principle cell types of the brain called microglia, which play a key role in preserving the function of neural networks and responding to injury and disease. The finding marks an important step in the use of induced pluripotent stem cells for targeted approaches to better understand and potentially treat neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's.
