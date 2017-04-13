National Democrats to open campaign office in Irvine
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has plans to open a western regional office in Irvine, further emphasizing the national party's hopes of picking up House seats in Orange County. Western regional staff has been headquartered in Washington D.C. since at least the 2004 election cycle.
