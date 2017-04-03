Montecito Bank & Trust owner Towbes s...

Montecito Bank & Trust owner Towbes stepping down as chairman

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

Montecito Bank & Trust founder and owner Michael Towbes will step down from his role as board chairman, the bank announced April 3. The bank said it would propose naming bank President Janet Garufis as CEO and board chair, and bank executive George Leis as president at its April board meeting. The bank said that naming Garufis as board chair would be the first step toward a plan that would provide for ownership to pass to a trust with Garufis as lead trustee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 6 hr Green Light Free 626
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Sat Iphonemodest552 53
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 29 Iphonemodest552 18
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar 28 Richard 1
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Mar 26 FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Mar 22 Shawn McGwyer 88
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC