Montecito Bank & Trust owner Towbes stepping down as chairman

Montecito Bank & Trust founder and owner Michael Towbes will step down from his role as board chairman, the bank announced April 3. The bank said it would propose naming bank President Janet Garufis as CEO and board chair, and bank executive George Leis as president at its April board meeting. The bank said that naming Garufis as board chair would be the first step toward a plan that would provide for ownership to pass to a trust with Garufis as lead trustee.

