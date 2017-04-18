'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial Wedge Between Asians And Blacks
The perception of universal success among Asian Americans is being wielded to downplay racism's role in the persistent struggles of other minority groups - especially black Americans. A piece from New York Magazine 's Andrew Sullivan over the weekend ended with an old, well-worn trope: Asian Americans, with their "solid two-parent family structures," are a shining example of how to overcome discrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Simps
|382
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Green Light Free
|98
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC