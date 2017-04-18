'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A...

'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial Wedge Between Asians And Blacks

15 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

The perception of universal success among Asian Americans is being wielded to downplay racism's role in the persistent struggles of other minority groups - especially black Americans. A piece from New York Magazine 's Andrew Sullivan over the weekend ended with an old, well-worn trope: Asian Americans, with their "solid two-parent family structures," are a shining example of how to overcome discrimination.

