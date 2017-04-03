Lake Forest woman killed in Irvine crash at Bake and Rockfield

A traffic investigator looks at a Toyota Rav-4 during an investigation of a fatal traffic collision at Rockfield Blvd and Bake Pkwy in Irvine on Friday morning, April 7, 2017. Investigators look closely at a Hyundai Elantra during their investigation of a fatal traffic collision at Rockfield Blvd and Bake Pkwy in Irvine on Friday morning, April 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.