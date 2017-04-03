Lake Forest mayor has no conflict working for Irvine mayor, law firm says
An attorney at Tuesday night's City Council meeting in Lake Forest said Mayor Scott Voigts had no conflicts of interest with his position with the City of Irvine. LAKE FOREST More than a month after some residents asked if Mayor Scott Voigts had a conflict of interest in working for Irvine Mayor Don Wagner, an attorney hired by the city said that Voigts had no conflict.
