Korean-American Candidates Enter 'Final Frontier'
UC Irvine law professor Dave Min, left, is running to unseat Republican Rep. Mimi Walters in California's 45th District, while Robert Lee Ahn is in a runoff for California's open 34th District seat. The only Korean-American elected to Congress was Jay Kim, a California Republican who served three terms from 1993 to 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Santanero
|374
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Green light free
|95
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC