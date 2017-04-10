Kamstrup taps Neuron ESB to drive transformation and agility
IRVINE, CA , APRIL 12, 2017 -- Neuron ESB, an application, service and workflow integration platform, announced its selection by Kamstrup, the world-leading supplier of intelligent energy and water metering solutions, as the platform to modernize legacy systems for global growth. Neuron ESB is a robust enterprise service bus optimized for .NET development, enabling Kamstrup's infrastructure with more flexible systems for communication, connection, engagement and collaboration.
