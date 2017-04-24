Job growth to rise in Inland Empire, ...

Job growth to rise in Inland Empire, as it slows in Orange and Los Angeles counties

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Construction continues on homes in the Cypress Village development near the Great Park in Irvine in this November 28, 2016 file photo. Payrolls in Orange and Los Angeles counties will continue to expand this year and next, but at a more modest rate than before, while job creation in the Inland Empire soars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 2 hr esfttroc 636
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Tue Well Well 12
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Apr 23 ThomasA 4
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC