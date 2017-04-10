[email protected]

Austin Hwang, a popular former Irvine High School varsity football player who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died, according to Irvine football coach Erik Terry. "It is with great sadness that I let you know Austin has passed away," Terry said in an email to the Register early Friday morning, April 14. "I just received the news."

