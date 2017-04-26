Irvine moves to bring back Wild Rivers water park
The Wild Rivers water park, once the iconic summer destination for families around Orange County, is making its way back home. The Irvine City Council, acting as the Orange County Great Park board, on Tuesday, April 25, directed staff to begin negotiating with Wild Rivers officials to build and operate a water park at the Great Park.
