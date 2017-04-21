Irvine man arrested in investment fraud scheme
A 51-year-old Irvine man was arrested in an investment fraud scheme following a raid of his Fountain Valley office, authorities said Friday, April 21. Aiman Alexander Ataba, who is accused of defrauding investors by soliciting investments in his business and spending their money on personal purchases, was arrested on charges of mail fraud and money laundering Thursday at his Fountain Valley office, said Laura Eimiller of the FBI. From January 2012 to August 2016, Ataba used his business, Innovation Validation and Design Technologies, to obtain money from investors under false promises, mainly telling them he would use the money to build and sell a device for stem cell research that would be used in hospitals, according to the indictment.
