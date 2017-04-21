Irvine man arrested in investment fra...

Irvine man arrested in investment fraud scheme

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A 51-year-old Irvine man was arrested in an investment fraud scheme following a raid of his Fountain Valley office, authorities said Friday, April 21. Aiman Alexander Ataba, who is accused of defrauding investors by soliciting investments in his business and spending their money on personal purchases, was arrested on charges of mail fraud and money laundering Thursday at his Fountain Valley office, said Laura Eimiller of the FBI. From January 2012 to August 2016, Ataba used his business, Innovation Validation and Design Technologies, to obtain money from investors under false promises, mainly telling them he would use the money to build and sell a device for stem cell research that would be used in hospitals, according to the indictment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 3 hr Butch 629
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Fri Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Fri Vic 383
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Thu Solarman 1
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Thu Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 22 at 12:20PM PDT

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC