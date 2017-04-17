Irvine Company buys 19-building Alton...

Irvine Company buys 19-building Alton Plaza

Irvine Company has bought the 19-building Alton Plaza in Irvine Spectrum. The company plans to revitalize the 216,000-square-foot campus on Alton Parkway near the Irvine train station.

