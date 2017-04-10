Irvine Barclay Theatre presents 'Snow White,' Indian dance, jazz
Irvine-based nonprofit dance company Maple Youth Ballet will present its spring production "Show White and the Seven Dwarfs" at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on Saturday, April 15. Irvine-based nonprofit dance company Maple Youth Ballet will present its spring production "Show White and the Seven Dwarfs" at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on Saturday, April 15. Witness the budding young love of Snow White and the handsome Prince, the fury of the jealous Queen, the delightful seven dwarfs and a host of woodland creatures. The shows is at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 16, Arpana Dance Company ventures "beyond Bollywood" by interpreting, visualizing and creating dance to Indian film music to celebrate its 35th anniversary in Orange County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|O TOWN
|370
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC