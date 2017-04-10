Irvine Barclay Theatre presents 'Snow...

Irvine Barclay Theatre presents 'Snow White,' Indian dance, jazz

Irvine-based nonprofit dance company Maple Youth Ballet will present its spring production "Show White and the Seven Dwarfs" at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on Saturday, April 15. Irvine-based nonprofit dance company Maple Youth Ballet will present its spring production "Show White and the Seven Dwarfs" at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on Saturday, April 15. Witness the budding young love of Snow White and the handsome Prince, the fury of the jealous Queen, the delightful seven dwarfs and a host of woodland creatures. The shows is at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 16, Arpana Dance Company ventures "beyond Bollywood" by interpreting, visualizing and creating dance to Indian film music to celebrate its 35th anniversary in Orange County.

