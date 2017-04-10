Instagram powers Taco Bell's innovation machine - and it's completely changing the fast-food menu as we know it The company's social media team closely watches the brand's Twitter to keep an eye out for customers who are disappointed by cheese that isn't as stretchy as what is portrayed in ads. If the team spots a complaint, it could lead to an email reminding staff not to overcook a tortilla or let products to sit around for too long after being fried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.