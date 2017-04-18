Ingram Micro Cloud Execs: Large Infra...

Ingram Micro Cloud Execs: Large Infrastructure-as-a-Service Deals Have Finally Arrived in the Cha...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Ingram Micro's cloud leaders said a quantum leap in technical APIs for public cloud has at last opened the floodgates for consumption-based deals to flow through the channel. The Irvine, Calif.-based distributor said solution providers should expect "a very significant increase" in the number of channel-led Infrastructure-as-a-Service engagements in the next two to three years thanks to major programmatic, technological and education-related advances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation 14 hr Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 20 hr Vic 383
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Thu Solarman 1
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Thu Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 21 at 1:43PM PDT

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC