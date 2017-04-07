Important Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities...
Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BioAmber Inc. . Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to BioAmber's secondary public offering on or about January 23, 2017; and/or on the open market from January 23, 2017 through March 16, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|16 hr
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|21 hr
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Green light free
|628
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Wed
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC