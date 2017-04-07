Important Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities...

Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BioAmber Inc. . Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to BioAmber's secondary public offering on or about January 23, 2017; and/or on the open market from January 23, 2017 through March 16, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.