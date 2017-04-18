How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in California
There are 1 comment on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in California. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:
MFour Mobile Research employees at the company's headquarters in Irvine on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. MFour is one of four Orange County companies awarded tax breaks by Gov. Jerry Brown's California Competes program which encourages companies to expand in California.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
|
#1 13 min ago
"An Irvine-based firm that pays consumers for their opinions, MFour Mobile Research, is one of 114 California companies just granted a total of $91.4 million in income tax credits over five years for expanding within the state."
Then after those five years of credits, what? There is a movement by some Democrats in the State to tax those that make one million dollars or more a year to make a 'fund' that is supposed to make college education tuition free in California. So internet based companies like MFour, get established, get hit with more taxes and decide to take their 'business' to Nevada, Tennessee, any other State but California. Buzzard faced Brown doesn't understand that being a 'business incubator' isn't enough.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|2 hr
|Terence
|2
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Simps
|382
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Green Light Free
|98
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC