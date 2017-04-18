There are on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in California. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:

MFour Mobile Research employees at the company's headquarters in Irvine on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. MFour is one of four Orange County companies awarded tax breaks by Gov. Jerry Brown's California Competes program which encourages companies to expand in California.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.