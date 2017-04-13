How much you'll REALLY pay in gasoline tax in California

According to an organization that studies tax policy, when the new tax is added to fees and levies that are already in place, California is on pace to come within one cent of having the highest gasoline tax burden in the country. "I suspect in many cases people don't know what the full tax burden they're experiencing really is," said Jared Walczak , policy analyst at the Tax Foundation , a think tank based in Washington D.C. that studies tax policies and looked at California's numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.