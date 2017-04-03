Here's the latest in news and events in Irvine

Nearly 200 children at Turtle Rock Preschool participated in the school's annual Kids on the Move-A-Thon on March 23, raising more than $40,000 for Children's Hospital of Orange County. Nearly 200 children at Turtle Rock Preschool participated in the school's annual Kids on the Move-A-Thon on March 23, raising more than $40,000 for Children's Hospital of Orange County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.