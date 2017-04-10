Hello Kitty Cafe Opens in California

Sanrio opened the mainstay eatery on Friday, April 7, in the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Southern California, according to pink-and-white aesthetic, and sells both pastries and merchandise. The menu includes themed items such as a Hello Kitty pocket pie, which is a pop tart that comes with strawberry or Nutella filling; Hello Kitty bottled water; and other treats, including rosewater iced tea, chocolate opera cake, and a doughnut macaron.

