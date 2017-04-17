Grace City Church in Irvine hosts egg hunt for special needs kids
Laughing with joy, Tyler Bullard of Irvine looks at an egg his mother, Jody is showing him while his sister, Cassady and father, Derek look on as Grace City Church hosts an egg hunt for children with sensory processing issues, visual impairment and mobility restrictions Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Irvine. Running around, Lyla Williams 2 of Irvine finds some Easter eggs as Grace City Church hosts an egg hunt for children with sensory processing issues, visual impairment and mobility restrictions Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Irvine.
