Gov. Brown to revisit Irvine's Great Park for tour of proposed veterans cemetery sites
A fight over where to build a state-run military veterans cemetery could see a major turn of events over the next two months. State officials have announced that Gov. Jerry Brown plans to visit the city in May to get a tour of two proposed sites for the veterans cemetery at the former El Toro Marine base.
