Good vibrations at 2017 Picnic Day
The 103rd annual UC Davis Picnic Day offered all of the fun organizers hope for, excellent weather and well-behaved crowds who spread out to enjoy food and music on the Quad, animal events at Hutchison Field, Battle of the Bands on the Mrak Lawn, and so much more. At midday, Picnic Day was progressing without incident on campus.
