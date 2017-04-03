Gilberto Santillan v. Usa Waste of California Inc

Before: Harry Pregerson, Jacqueline H. Nguyen, and John B. Owens, Circuit Judges.COUNSEL, Holly Noelle Boyer , and Andrew N. Chang, Esner Chang & Boyer, Pasadena, California; Louanne Masry and John C. Taylor, Taylor & Ring LLP, Los Angeles, California; for Plaintiff-Appellant. Christopher J. Boman , Fisher & Phillips LLP, Irvine, California; Kristen J. Nesbit, Fisher & Phillips LLP, Los Angeles, California; for Defendant-Appellee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.