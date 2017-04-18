Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 10 hrs ago, titled Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Organisms naturally evolve to become more complex and diverse, the futurist, author and filmmaker told dozens of people while presenting "Wealth, Innovation and Diversity: Creating the Spiral of Hope for the 21st Century" at the Rocco Forums on the Future. Also, scientific studies have shown that diversity is good for ecosystems.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
"Organisms naturally evolve to become more complex and diverse,...". The evidence shows the opposite...the universe is moving from the complex to the less complex. My suggestion is a few classes in Physics may change the speech. Example: 2nd Law of Thermodynamics.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Vic
|383
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|21 hr
|Solarman
|1
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|23 hr
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC