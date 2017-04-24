Former Mrs. Orange County pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Meghan Breanna Alt, who formerly held the title of "Mrs. Orange County," pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography and lewd acts with a minor, prosecutors said.
