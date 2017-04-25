Former Aliso Viejo employee Karen Crocker will amend complaint against city
The legal battle between Karen Crocker, a former director of community services for Aliso Viejo, and her former employer appears as though it will continue. Crocker filed two suits in December 2016 and January 2017 alleging defamation and retaliation resulting from an incident involving her daughter and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
