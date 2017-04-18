Fine organic particles in the atmosph...

Fine organic particles in the atmosphere are more often solid glass beads than liquid oil droplets

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Science, Industry and Business

Secondary organic aerosols are formed upon oxidation of volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere. They account for a large fraction of fine particulate matter and have a strong influence on regional and global air quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science, Industry and Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... 1 hr ThomasA 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 11 hr Butch 629
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Fri Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Fri Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,491,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC