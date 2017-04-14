FBI arrests man in Irvine on suspicion of defrauding Enterprise Rent-A-Car out of $600,000
An Irvine man was arrested Thursday, April 14, by the FBI on suspicion of using a fake website to defraud the parent company of Enterprise-Rent-A-Car out of about $600,000. Yi Liu, 28, who faces conspiracy, identity theft and wire fraud charges, was taken into custody at a home at 157 Pavilion Park in Irvine, said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.
