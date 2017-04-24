Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action...
Khang & Khang LLP announces a class action lawsuit against SCYNEXIS, Inc. . Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's Initial Public Offering on or about May 2, 2014 and/or between May 2, 2014 and March 2, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 8, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline .
