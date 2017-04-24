Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Annou...

Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Khang & Khang LLP announces a class action lawsuit against SCYNEXIS, Inc. . Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's Initial Public Offering on or about May 2, 2014 and/or between May 2, 2014 and March 2, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 8, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 7 hr Mr share the Culo 632
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Sun ThomasA 4
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC