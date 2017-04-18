Ener-Core Appoints Kent Williams to its Board of Directors
Ener-Core, Inc. , a developer and licensor of innovative gas conversion technologies for global commercial and industrial facilities, has appointed Kent Williams to its board of directors. His appointment increases the total number of board members to eight, with two members serving independently.
