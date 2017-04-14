Diverse Orange County congregations come together in prayer on Good Friday
Rev. Dr. Charles Dorsey, associate minister of Christ Our Redeemer in Irvine, talks about the crucifixion during Good Friday church services Friday, April 14, 2017. This is the first time that COR has invited diverse congregations to pray in their sanctuary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Truth
|372
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Thu
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC