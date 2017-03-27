Desirable New Locations Available at Silverleaf in Portola Springs...
Desirable new locations are now available at California Pacific Homes' Silverleaf in Irvine's Portola Springs® Village, presenting fresh opportunities to own at this popular neighborhood. The latest release of detached courtyard homes feature open-concept floorplans with light-filled living spaces, luxurious master suites, modern amenities and two-car garages, plus large, private yards.
