Dave Min, a UC Irvine law professor, will challenge Rep. Mimi Walters
Dave Min has declared he'll challenge Republican Congresswoman Mimi Walters, becoming the second Democratic, Harvard-educated UC Irvine law professor to join the 2018 race in the past three days. Min, the 41-year-old son of Korean immigrants and a former aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer, said his decision to run grew out of Donald Trump's victory in November and his frustration with the new president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|1 hr
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Salads
|627
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC