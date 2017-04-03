Dave Min, a UC Irvine law professor, will challenge Rep. Mimi Walters

Dave Min has declared he'll challenge Republican Congresswoman Mimi Walters, becoming the second Democratic, Harvard-educated UC Irvine law professor to join the 2018 race in the past three days. Min, the 41-year-old son of Korean immigrants and a former aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer, said his decision to run grew out of Donald Trump's victory in November and his frustration with the new president.

