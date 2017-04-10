Crystle Martin elected for 2018-2019 ...

Crystle Martin elected for 2018-2019 YALSA presidency

Members of the Young Adult Library Services Association , a division of the American Library Association , elected Crystle Martin as the division's next president-elect. Martin will begin her term as president-elect in June 2017, becoming president for one year starting June 2018.

