Crystle Martin elected for 2018-2019 YALSA presidency
Members of the Young Adult Library Services Association , a division of the American Library Association , elected Crystle Martin as the division's next president-elect. Martin will begin her term as president-elect in June 2017, becoming president for one year starting June 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Thu
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 12
|Tupadre
|371
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC