Company owners plead guilty in $7 million San Diego hotel-worker fraud case
Woo "Stephanie" Kwon, was indicted along with her husband, Hyok "Steven" Kwon, in a $7 million insurance fraud and tax evasion scheme in San Diego. The two owned Good Neighbor Services, an Irvine janitorial company that served major hotels in Southern California.
