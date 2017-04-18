China and US must narrow trade gap by...

China and US must narrow trade gap by boosting trade

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

John Gong and Yabin Wu say the 100-day negotiation aimed at reducing the US trade deficit must work on increasing American exports to China, instead of reducing Chinese imports to America ) and Barack Obama took place in June 2013, there was an interesting photo of them walking side by side at the picturesque Rancho Mirage in California, in striking resemblance to the strides of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. Back then, the Sino-US relationship actually resembled the pleasant relationship between Pooh and Tigger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... 2 hr ThomasA 4
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Sat Butch 629
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 23 at 1:09PM PDT

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,513,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC