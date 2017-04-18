Change is In the Wind for Hotel Sector
Yet continued economic momentum "together with elevated business and consumer confidence bode well for travel in 2017," says Marcus & Millichap's Peter Nichols. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Simps
|380
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|Green Light Free
|98
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC