Approaching Deadline: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class...

Khang & Khang LLP announces a class action lawsuit against NantHealth, Inc. . Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering on or about June 1, 2016; and/or between June 1, 2016 and March 6, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 8, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.