Anti-Semitic incidents climbed 21 percent statewide in 2016, but...
Anti-Semitic incidents reported in California increased by 21 percent in 2016 over the prior year - to 211 cases - according to the Anti-Defamation League's annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents released Monday. Nationally, anti-Semitic incidents increased 34 percent, to 1,266 reported last year.
