Annual fair in Irvine showcases summer camps, activities
Ridvan, 11, left, and brother Yusuf Akbas, 14, place on a giant chessboard at the Academic Chess camp's booth at the OC Family's annual Summer Camp & Activities Fair at the Marketplace Mall Saturday, April 1, 2017. Aubrey Ortiz, 4, facing, hugs the Disney princess Jasmine at the OC Family's annual Summer Camp & Activities Fair at the Marketplace Mall Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|Salads
|627
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC