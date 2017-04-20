A rabid bat was found at an Irvine park, and health officials are warning the public
Orange County health officials are looking for people who may have come into contact with a bat at a park in Irvine that tested positive for rabies over the weekend. The bat was found Saturday on a picnic bench near a restroom at William Mason Regional Park, according to Orange County Health Care Agency officials.
