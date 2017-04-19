A Major Developer's View on Industrial
Industrial real estate demand is stronger than ever and will continue to outpace supply for at least the next several years, Birtcher Development's Brandon Birtcher tells GlobeSt.com in this EXCLUSIVE interview. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Simps
|382
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Green Light Free
|98
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC