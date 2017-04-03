a&E Source: Louie Moon rises at Vino Godfather

However, at 65, the Pinole resident figured he's earned the right to perform what he loves - and with his quartet, “Fourum,” he's doing just that with original jazz sprinkled with the classics. Apparently, he found a venue and an audience, playing the Vino Godfather Tasting Room on Mare Island from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and 2 to 5 p.m. every Sunday.

