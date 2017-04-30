10 babies were infected with a superbug... and the hospital CONCEALED ...
On March 26 of this year, a newborn at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center tested positive for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus , a superbug that cannot be treated with conventional antibiotics. According to hospital officials, the baby has since tested negative.
